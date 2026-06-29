Newcastle United have no interest in matching Felix Nmecha's asking price

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, but the Magpies are not currently prepared to meet the huge price being demanded by the Bundesliga club.



According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle have looked at the Germany international as part of their midfield planning, but Dortmund’s valuation makes a deal difficult.

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Sky Sports has also reported that Eddie Howe is a big admirer of the 25-year-old and previously considered signing him in 2023 before Newcastle eventually moved for Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Nmecha remains on Newcastle’s radar, but this does not look like an easy deal to complete.

Newcastle United interest faces a stumbling block

Nmecha’s name makes sense for Newcastle. He is physically strong, technically secure and capable of playing in different midfield roles.

He also knows English football well after coming through Manchester City’s academy, which makes him even more attractive to Premier League clubs.

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However, Dortmund are in a powerful position. GOAL, citing Kicker, reports that the German club want around €100m this summer.

Nmecha’s contract runs until 2030, while his release clause is not active in the current window.

That is a major issue for Newcastle, who are trying to be more careful with their spending.

The Magpies may admire Nmecha, but paying close to €100m would be a massive financial commitment, especially when other areas of the squad also need attention.

Magpies should wait for Dortmund to lower their valuation

Newcastle are right to step back unless Dortmund become more realistic.

Nmecha is a very good player, and his World Cup performances for Germany have only increased his profile, but €100m is too high.

Howe clearly likes him, and the club’s long-term interest shows this is not a random link.

Still, Newcastle cannot afford to overpay just because Premier League rivals are also watching.

If Dortmund lower the price, Newcastle should return to the table. But at the current valuation, walking away is the smarter move.

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