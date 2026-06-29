Paul Scholes makes shock Declan Rice claim ahead of World Cup knockout stage

Paul Scholes has sparked debate around England’s midfield ahead of their World Cup last-32 clash with DR Congo after suggesting Thomas Tuchel should leave Declan Rice out of the starting line-up.



Rice missed England’s 2-0 win over Panama, partly because of a fitness issue and partly because he was on a yellow card after being booked against Ghana.

The Arsenal midfielder is expected to return for the knockout match, especially with England needing control and experience in a game they cannot afford to get wrong.

However, Scholes believes Tuchel should take a more attacking approach.

The former Manchester United midfielder thinks Elliot Anderson should start instead of Rice, arguing England do not need two deeper midfielders against DR Congo.

Reuters also reported that England’s slow tempo and lack of creativity remain concerns despite finishing top of their group.

Scholes questions Declan Rice role ahead of DR Congo clash

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Scholes said:

‘England don’t need to play two sitting midfielders in the next game,’

‘No disrespect to Congo but in those type of games you play as many attackers as possible. I think it has to be a straight shootout between Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and I think I would just go with Anderson.

‘I think he will pass it forward a bit more. Think about Rice with Arsenal… look, he’s a great player and a great leader, I get all that, and you’d rather him in your team than not most of the time.

‘But Arsenal didn’t play great football last season either, did they? Rice couldn’t get [Martin] Odegaard in the game, so maybe that’s transferred a bit to England. I don’t think that happens with Anderson.’

It is a bold take, especially because Rice has been one of England’s most trusted players for years.

Still, Anderson impressed against Panama alongside Jude Bellingham, giving Tuchel a real decision to make.

Dropping Rice could prove to be risky for England

Scholes has a point about England needing more forward passing and attacking intent, but dropping Rice completely feels risky.

Knockout football is not just about dominating the ball, it is also about protecting against transitions, set-pieces and pressure moments.

Rice gives England balance, leadership and defensive security. Anderson may offer more progressive passing, but Rice’s experience matters in a World Cup knockout game.

Tuchel could still solve the issue by adjusting the midfield roles rather than dropping Rice.

England need more creativity, but removing one of their most reliable players may create a bigger problem than it fixes.

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