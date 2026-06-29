Chelsea have set a price tag for defender Chalobah who is wanted by Como

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are open to selling Trevoh Chalobah this summer, but they are not prepared to let the defender leave on the cheap.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea value the 26-year-old at around €40m, with the final fee still open to negotiation.

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Como have already made a move for the academy graduate, while Inter Milan’s interest is also confirmed.

However, an offer in the region of €25m is not expected to be enough to convince Chelsea to sell.

Chalobah remains a Chelsea player, but his future is now one of the more interesting defensive stories around Stamford Bridge.

Como bid falls short of Chelsea demand

Chelsea’s stance makes sense when you look at Chalobah’s situation.

He is homegrown, experienced, still only 26 and capable of playing at centre-back or right-back.

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That versatility makes him valuable, especially in a market where reliable defenders are not easy to find.

The Times says the Blues have already rejected a £22m offer from Como.

Como’s interest is ambitious and fits their push to build a stronger squad, but Chelsea clearly believe Chalobah is worth more.

Why Blues should hold firm on Chalobah valuation

Chelsea are right to demand close to €40m.

Chalobah may not always be viewed as a guaranteed starter, but he has proved many times that he can be trusted when called upon.

Selling him for €25m would feel too low, especially when Chelsea know academy players count as pure profit in financial terms.

If Como or Inter really want him, they should have to pay a proper fee.

That said, this could still be a sensible sale if Chelsea receive the right offer. Chalobah deserves regular football, and a move to Serie A could be good for his career.

But from Chelsea’s side, the message should be clear: interested clubs must get much closer to the asking price.

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