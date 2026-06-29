Man United forced to rethink transfer plans after Manuel Ugarte injury blow

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans have been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Manuel Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Uruguay against Spain at the 2026 World Cup.



Ugarte was stretchered off during Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat after twisting his knee before half-time.

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United are still waiting for full confirmation on the severity, but The Times has reported that the injury could be an ACL issue, potentially ruling him out for 9 to 12 months.

This is a major problem for Michael Carrick’s squad planning, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Man United had been open to moving Ugarte on this summer, either permanently or on loan, but that option now looks extremely difficult.

Man United transfer plans have now changed

United’s midfield was already set for major work before Ugarte’s injury.

Casemiro’s departure has left a gap, while Ugarte’s expected exit was supposed to free up wages, create room in the squad and help with Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

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That plan has now changed. Ugarte is expected to complete his rehabilitation at Carrington, and because the injury happened on international duty, United should be able to claim salary support through FIFA’s Club Protection Programme.

The scheme covers eligible injuries after the first 28 days of absence, although it only softens the financial blow rather than fixing the football problem.

United have already moved for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with The Times reporting a deal worth around £38.8m.

The club are also still interested in West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes but face competition from Tottenham.

Signing a midfielder has become even more crucial

Ugarte’s injury makes signing at least two midfielders essential for United.

Ederson would add energy and defensive work rate, but he cannot be expected to solve everything alone.

United should keep pushing for Fernandes if the price is realistic, but they also need alternatives ready.

Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba and Felix Nmecha all make sense as different profiles, depending on budget and availability.

The biggest mistake United could make now is assuming Ugarte’s eventual return solves the issue.

This injury has removed both a squad option and a possible sale. Carrick needs depth immediately, and United must act quickly before the market becomes even harder.

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