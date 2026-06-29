Spain given minor reprieve on disastrous double-injury blow

Image via Sport / Alfredo Martinez. Nico Williams could miss the rest of the World Cup.

Spain may yet see Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams in action again before the end of the World Cup, although neither player is expected to be back in the coming rounds. Both finished Spain’s match with Uruguay on Friday, but have been subsequently ruled out with injuries.

Williams was coming back from injury and trying to build up his fitness for the knockout stages, while Pino also came on for Lamine Yamal in the second half. The latter landed on his shoulder after a robust challenge, and it was feared that he had broken his collarbone, while Williams has suffered another muscular injury in his hamstring.

Wiliams and Pino could feature in the final stages of World Cup

The good news from a Spain perspective is that both Pino and Williams have escaped the worst-case scenario, and will remain with the squad in the hope of featuring again at the tournament. Pino has suffered a blow to his shoulder, and Williams has a hamstring injury, but both are described as ‘medium’ in terms of severity by the RFEF. Cadena SER report that the chances of either playing again are still remote, but there is a chance they could aid Spain in the latter stages if they make it that far.

Williams calls de la Cruz challenge deliberate

Meanwhile, Williams has accused Nicolas de la Cruz of deliberately going in with an intention to do damage. Calling it the ‘worst day of his life’ on social media, he confirmed that he would not be going home. On de la Cruz, he said that a ‘colleague of the profession acted out of frustration, unhappiness and sadness of the situation he was going through.’

“It was a play, that in my opinion, could have been avoided because it was completely unnecessary,” commented Williams, clearly angry with the Flamengo midfielder.