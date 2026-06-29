Liam Delap offered escape route by Everton after poor spell at Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Everton are pushing strongly to sign Chelsea striker Liam Delap on a permanent deal this summer, with the Toffees looking to add more firepower before the new season begins.



According to Football Insider, Everton have offered Delap a contract as they accelerate their move for the 23-year-old.

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Chelsea are believed to be open to letting him leave, but they are not expected to accept a cheap deal, with reports suggesting the Blues are looking for around £40m.

Everton appear to be in a strong position, although several other Premier League clubs are also monitoring the striker’s situation.

Everton make early move for Liam Delap

Everton’s interest makes a lot of sense. The club have needed a reliable centre-forward for several seasons, and Delap offers the kind of physical, direct profile that could suit them well.

He is strong, aggressive, mobile and comfortable playing as a traditional No.9.

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Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town in 2025, with Reuters reporting at the time that he signed a six-year contract after scoring 12 league goals for Ipswich in the Premier League.

His move to Stamford Bridge came with big expectations, but competition for places has made his long-term role uncertain.

The Guardian previously highlighted Delap’s old-school physical style and compared his aggressive edge to the type of striker Chelsea have often lacked.

That is exactly why Everton may see him as a smart option.

Why the English striker could be a decent signing for Toffees

Delap would be a very sensible signing for Everton if the price is right.

He is still young, already has Premier League experience and offers something different to many modern forwards.

The risk is the fee. Paying around £40m for a striker who still needs regular football and development is a big call.

Everton cannot afford another expensive attacking gamble that does not deliver.

However, if David Moyes believes Delap can become the focal point of the team, this is the kind of signing Everton should seriously pursue.

Moving early could be important, especially if rival clubs enter the race later in the window.

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