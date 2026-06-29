(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers one of their top targets ahead of the next transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks to add more power, versatility and creativity to his squad.



According to journalist Sébastien Vidal, Arsenal have identified Rogers as a priority target, with the 23-year-old valued at more than £100m after a brilliant season at Villa Park.

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That interest has also been backed up by The Guardian, which reported that Arsenal have made Rogers a top transfer target, while The Times claimed the Gunners are confident of competing for his signature despite interest from other major clubs.

Arsenal are far from completing a deal for the English star, but this is clearly a name high on their list.

Arteta is keen on signing Rogers for Arsenal

Rogers’ rise has been impossible to ignore.

The England international produced 14 goals and 12 assists last season, giving him 26 direct goal contributions across the campaign. For a player who is still only 23, that output is seriously impressive.

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He also offers the kind of tactical flexibility Arteta loves. Rogers can play as an attacking midfielder, wide forward or even as a second striker, which would give Arsenal more variety in the final third.

UEFA also named him the 2025/26 Europa League Player of the Season after his outstanding role in Aston Villa’s European campaign.

Villa, however, are in a strong position. Rogers is under a long-term contract, and after such a strong season, they have every reason to demand a huge fee.

This could be a statement signing for the Gunners

Rogers would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, but only if they are ready to spend at elite-player levels.

He has Premier League experience, physical strength, end product and the ability to play in several attacking roles.

The £100m-plus valuation is obviously high, but that is the price of buying a young English star from a Premier League rival.

If Arsenal want to stay ahead after winning the title, this is the type of ambitious move they should be considering.

Still, they must be careful. Rogers would improve the squad, but Arsenal should only go all-in if Arteta sees him as a guaranteed starter, not just another expensive rotation option.

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