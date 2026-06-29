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Tottenham Hotspur are determined to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Mirror, the 26-year-old Italian international is open to joining Tottenham, and they have offered him a massive six-year contract worth around £86 million.

Newcastle are holding out for a fee in excess of £100 million. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal. The player is clearly open to the transfer and could pocket a massive contract if he joins the London club. Newcastle will not want to hold onto the player against his wishes, and they could be forced to cash in eventually.

Tottenham need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park. Tonali will help them improve defensively and control games as well. He is excellent at recycling the ball and controlling the tempo.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League with Newcastle, and this is the right time for him to take the next step. Joining Tottenham will help him fight for trophies and compete for European football.

If the move goes through, he will earn around £275,000 a week at Tottenham. Newcastle simply cannot compete with the financial package on offer, and it will be very difficult for them to keep the player. They have turned down an £80 million offer from Tottenham already, and it remains to be seen whether the North London club come back with an improved offer to sign the player in the coming weeks.

Tottenham finished 17th in the league table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players this summer, and they have been very active in the market so far.