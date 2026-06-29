Liverpool are now targeting PSG winger after getting rejected by Yan Diomande

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Liverpool’s search for a new star forward could now lead them towards Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with his future in France still described as open.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcola remains high on Liverpool’s list, and the Reds have been keen on the France international since the summer of 2025.

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The situation could change if PSG complete moves for Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche, as more attacking arrivals in Paris may create a decision around Barcola’s role.

There is no agreement between Liverpool and PSG, but this is a story worth watching closely.

Liverpool have already suffered a setback in their pursuit of Diomande, with talkSPORT reporting that the RB Leipzig winger prefers PSG despite Liverpool making a significant offer.

Barcola becomes key for Liverpool after Diomande decision

From a Liverpool point of view, Barcola now looks like one of the most interesting alternatives on the market.

The Reds need a long-term solution after Mohamed Salah’s departure, and missing out on Diomande would leave a major gap in their attacking plan.

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Barcola would offer a different kind of threat. He is quick, direct, comfortable attacking defenders one-v-one and already has experience at a huge club.

The Liverpool Offside has also noted that Liverpool are looking at Barcola after Diomande’s PSG preference became clear.

The key factor is PSG’s squad planning. If Diomande and Akliouche both arrive, Barcola could face even tougher competition for minutes, especially with PSG already stacked in wide areas.

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Frenchman could be a key signing for the Reds

Barcola would be a very exciting signing for Liverpool.

He may not replace Salah’s numbers immediately, but very few players in world football can do that.

What Barcola could bring is pace, unpredictability and long-term upside.

He is still young enough to improve, but experienced enough to make an impact straight away. That balance makes him a strong fit for Liverpool’s rebuild.

The big question is price. PSG will not let him leave cheaply, and Liverpool must avoid overpaying out of frustration after the Diomande setback.

But if Barcola becomes genuinely available, the Reds should be ready to move quickly.

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