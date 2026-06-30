(Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Algeria and Austria played out a highly controversial 3-3 draw at the World Cup 2026, a game that has left fans and pundits convinced that the result was mutually engineered.

The dramatic match in Kansas City immediately revived dark historical memories, drawing heavy criticism across social media amid fierce allegations of match-fixing.

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Mutual advance knocks out Iran amid stoppage-time controversy

The math ahead of the final Group J fixture was simple: a draw would guarantee both Austria and Algeria safe passage to the Round of 32, subsequently knocking out Iran, who played the World Cup in unprecedented hostile conditions.

While the match featured plenty of goals, the nature of the final few minutes has sparked widespread outrage.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez unexpectedly broke the tactical deadlock by scoring what looked to be a dramatic 93rd-minute winner to put Algeria 3-2 up.

However, his goal immediately sparked anger from the Austria bench toward the Algerian contingent, as a defeat would have eliminated the European side.

L'attaquant autrichien Arnaoutovic s'en prend au staff technique de la sélection algérienne après que Riyad Mahrez a inscrit le troisième but de l'Algérie dans les dernières minutes du match, permettant ainsi à son équipe de prendre l'avantage sur l'Autriche, et ce en raison de… pic.twitter.com/bah5Mynifu — kalima (@KarimnajiKarim) June 28, 2026

Intriguingly, his own teammates also appeared to question his goal during the celebration.

The suspicion intensified just three minutes later. Deep into stoppage time, and two minutes after the initial four minutes of added time had been played, Austria seamlessly engineered an equalizer.

Saša Kalajdžić headed home in the 96th minute to restore the exact 3-3 scoreline both sides needed to comfortably progress.

Mahrez’s post-match interview fuels collusion speculation

While managers Ralf Rangnick and Vladimir Petković strongly rejected any suggestions of a pre-arranged agreement, Riyad Mahrez did very little to calm the storm in his post-match press duties.

In an interview that many have labeled a modern-day confession, the former Manchester City winger all but confirmed how awkward the arrangement became on the pitch.

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“It was a bit awkward, to be honest,” Mahrez admitted when questioned about the closing stages (quoted by Oliver Kay).

“We were playing wide and they were sitting… but the ball came to me, what do I do? I have to shoot and respect football.”

Riyad Mahrez on scoring what looked like the winning goal for Algeria against Austria: “It was a bit awkward, to be honest. We were playing wide and they were sitting, but in the last minute someone plays a ball, he turns, and I have to make the run. I have to respect football.… — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) June 28, 2026

The candid admission has added massive fuel to the online speculation, particularly among furious Iranian supporters who have flooded social media to demand an official FIFA investigation.