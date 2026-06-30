(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Amad Diallo produced a moment of magic to equalise against Norway during their Round of 32 clash at the World Cup 2026.

Norway took the lead in the first half through Antonia Nusa, assisted by Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Amad Diallo scores stunning goal for Ivory Coast vs Norway

And the score line remained 1-0 for almost the entirety of the game until the 74th minute, when the 23-year-old played a quick one-two, continuing his run inside the box, dribbling past a couple of players before scoring past the Norway goalkeeper.

It was a moment of pure brilliance from the Man United winger.

Watch below:

Ivory Coast level the score!? An incredible goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo brings Ivory Coast level against Norway. pic.twitter.com/vzTeIfM2Jm — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 30, 2026

Erling Haaland scores late winner to send Norway through

Norway pushed relentlessly for a winner, with Haaland frustrated throughout, twice denied by blocks at close range and guilty of a wayward volley when well-placed.

But with the game heading for extra time, Oscar Bobb played a lovely ball down the right channel for Patrick Berg, who squared it perfectly for Haaland, and the Manchester City striker found the net to send Norway through.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Goalkeeper Nyland made a stunning stoppage time save, tipping over a swinging free-kick from Amad Diallo that was heading for the corner.

Norway return to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in 28 years and will now face Brazil in the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast, making their knockout debut, exit the tournament with their heads held high.