Arsenal learn staggering Morgan Rogers price tag as Villa stand firm on valuation

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has become far more complicated, with Villa reportedly placing a huge £130m valuation on the England international.



According to The Telegraph, Villa believe Rogers is worth that figure in the current market, especially after recent Premier League transfer fees have pushed valuations higher.

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The Midlands club are also factoring in the 20 per cent sell-on clause owed to Middlesbrough, who sold Rogers to Villa in 2024.

Rogers remains Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer. The Guardian previously reported that Mikel Arteta’s side had identified him as their No.1 option as they look to strengthen after winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal face big decision in the summer window

Arsenal’s interest is easy to understand.

Rogers is powerful, direct, technically sharp and capable of playing across several attacking roles.

He can operate as a No.10, on the left wing, or even as a more advanced midfielder, which makes him exactly the kind of flexible player Arteta usually likes.

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However, £130m is a massive fee. It would make Rogers one of the most expensive British players ever and could force Arsenal to rethink their transfer budget.

GOAL reports that Villa’s valuation has been influenced by the wider market, including the huge fee Manchester City agreed for Elliot Anderson.

Villa do not need to sell, and Rogers’ long contract gives them a strong position. That means Arsenal may have to negotiate aggressively or consider including players in any possible deal.

Gunners should still make a move for Rogers

Rogers is the type of signing Arsenal should be ambitious about, but not reckless.

He would add freshness, unpredictability and physical quality to an attack that sometimes relied too heavily on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

At the same time, paying £130m would be risky. Rogers is a brilliant talent, but Arsenal must be careful not to let Villa control the entire deal.

If the price can be negotiated closer to a more realistic figure, Arsenal should push hard. He is young, Premier League proven, and fits Arteta’s system.

But at £130m, this becomes a transfer Arsenal need to handle with patience, not panic.

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