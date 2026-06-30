Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder, according to Shields Gazette, but Newcastle have no plans to sanction his departure.

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Can Newcastle keep Bruno Guimaraes?

He is one of the first names on the team sheet at Newcastle, and his departure would be a huge blow for the club. They are looking to build a team capable of competing for trophies. They simply cannot afford to sell one of the best players in the league.

Meanwhile, the player has been in outstanding form with Brazil at the ongoing World Cup. He has picked up the most assists in the tournament so far. He produced a match-winning assist against Japan in the knockout rounds, helping his team reach the round of 16.

Unless the player decides to push for a move, it will be difficult for Arsenal and Manchester United to get the deal done.

Both clubs need more quality in the middle of the park, and Guimaraes will add control, composure, and creativity to the team. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could transform both teams in the middle of the park. He’s at the peak of his career, and it remains to be seen whether he wants to join a Champions League-level club this summer.

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Guimaraes clause could complicate the move

Meanwhile, when Newcastle signed the player from Lyon, the French club included a sell-on clause in his deal. Which means Newcastle will have to pay 20% of any profits to the French club if they decide to sell the Brazilian. It means Newcastle will lose out on millions if they decide to sell the midfielder.

This could only make Newcastle more adamant about not selling the player this summer. The development will come as a huge blow for Arsenal and Manchester United as well.