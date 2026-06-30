Arsenal suffer setback as move to sign Man United transfer target gets rejected

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for a new midfielder has hit an early obstacle after Bournemouth rejected an enquiry for Alex Scott.



According to the BBC, the Gunners made contact over a possible move for the 22-year-old, but Bournemouth quickly made their position clear.

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They do not want to sell Scott this summer and are instead hoping to agree a new contract with the midfielder, whose current deal has two years left to run.

Arsenal remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, and Scott is one of several names being assessed.

talkSPORT has also reported that Bournemouth have no desire to lose him.

Bournemouth stand firm on Alex Scott

Scott’s rise has made him one of the most attractive young midfielders in the Premier League.

He is technically sharp, confident under pressure and capable of carrying the ball through midfield, qualities Mikel Arteta has often looked for when strengthening his squad.

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For Arsenal, there is a clear need for a midfielder. They need more depth and flexibility in central areas, especially with another demanding season ahead.

Scott would offer youth, Premier League experience and long-term development potential.

However, Bournemouth are in a strong position. They do not need to sell, and after a strong campaign, they are trying to build around their best young players rather than lose them.

A contract extension would give them even more control over his future.

Arsenal have several options on their shortlist

Arsenal should not panic after Bournemouth’s firm response. Scott is a very good player, but if the price rises too high, Arsenal must be careful.

The Gunners have also explored moves for Newcastle pair Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, according to recent reports, which shows they are keeping several midfield options open.

Bruno would bring leadership and elite Premier League quality, while Tonali offers control, aggression and Champions League-level experience.

Scott may be the younger, more long-term option, but Bournemouth will not make this easy.

Arsenal should keep the conversation alive, but they must avoid getting dragged into an inflated deal. The Gunners will also have to deal with competition from Manchester United for Scott.

The smart move is to maintain pressure, assess the market, and only pay big money if the player is clearly worth it.

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