Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, celebrates on the bus during the Aston Villa trophy parade on May 21, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul to claim their first European trophy in 44 years. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are preparing for the departure of Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

They are keen on signing Guillaume Restes from Toulouse, according to LesViolets.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the West Meadows club, and he is hoping to join them this summer. Meanwhile, the French outfit considers him an indispensable asset and does not want to lose him easily. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa is prepared to pay a premium for him.

Restes is a talented young goalkeeper with great potential, and he could become a key player for the club. Regular exposure to Premier League football could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Martinez has been consistently linked with a move away from the club, and he was very close to leaving Aston Villa last summer as well.

He has been a quality player for Aston Villa over the years, and replacing him will be a top priority for the club. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players in order to do well in the league and in Europe.

There is no doubt that they will be an attractive destination for talented young players, and it is no surprise that the 21-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with them.

Aston Villa have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the agreement quickly.

Restes kept clean sheets last season, and the French under-21 international will only improve with coaching and experience. He would be a long-term asset for the club.