(Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has doubled the lead for France against Sweden with a brilliant second-half goal.

The Liverpool-linked winger fully justified his starting spot tonight, delivering an exceptional all-round performance before capping it off in spectacular fashion.

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Bradley Barcola doubles the lead for France

The goal arrived in the 53rd minute, sparked by a moment of magic from Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

Olise produced an excellent, incisive pass that slipped cleanly through the legs of Sweden defender Victor Lindelöf.

The PSG star did the rest, reacting with absolute instinct. The 23-year-old thumped the ball first-time with his right foot, unleashing a strike that left the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance of making a save.

Watch the goal below:

Bradley Barcola expertly doubles France's lead and they are flying ?? pic.twitter.com/3pBnJP1Rmt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026

Liverpool eyeing Bradley Barcola as Yan Diomande chooses PSG

Barcola’s dazzling international display comes amid intense speculation regarding his club future, with Liverpool heavily monitoring the forward.

The Reds are looking to inject dynamic, young quality into their frontline, and Barcola’s lethal pace and directness make him a top target.

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Liverpool’s pursuit of the French winger has reportedly intensified following a major twist elsewhere in the transfer market.

The Merseyside club had been tracking highly-rated RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, but the winger has reportedly chosen to join PSG instead.

With Diomande expected to head to the French capital, Liverpool are turning their resources toward raiding PSG for Barcola. His clinical performance tonight will only convince the Anfield decision-makers to accelerate their plans.