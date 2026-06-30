(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s summer rebuild could include a bold move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, with the French defender reportedly open to joining the Premier League giants.



According to Foot Mercato, Gusto has given his approval to a possible move to Man City this summer.

The 23-year-old is currently with France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his club future has become a major talking point after Enzo Maresca’s arrival at the Etihad.

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The player may be attracted by the move, but Chelsea still need to be persuaded to sell a defender who is under contract until 2030.

Gusto wants to reunite with former manager Maresca

The biggest factor in this story is Maresca.

The Italian worked with Gusto at Chelsea and is believed to have a strong relationship with the defender.

After being confirmed as City manager, Maresca is now shaping his squad for a new era following Pep Guardiola’s departure.

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Gusto would make sense for City. He is quick, aggressive, comfortable in possession and already proven in the Premier League.

With City looking to refresh parts of their squad, a modern right-back who can play high, press well and support attacks would be a useful addition.

However, Chelsea’s position is strong. Gusto has developed into an important player since joining from Lyon, and selling him to a direct Premier League rival would be a big call.

The Blues are unlikely to accept anything unless the offer is extremely attractive.

Chelsea should be careful with their decision

Chelsea should be very cautious here. Gusto may not always grab headlines, but reliable full-backs with his pace and technical quality are not easy to find.

For Man City, this would be a smart signing. Maresca knows the player, the player knows the league, and the tactical fit looks clear.

But for Chelsea, strengthening City could come back to hurt them badly.

If Gusto pushes strongly for the move, Chelsea may have a problem. Still, with a long contract and no urgent need to sell, they should only consider a deal if City make a huge offer.

Anything else would feel like a mistake.

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