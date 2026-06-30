Christ Inao Oulai of Cote D'Ivoire speaks to the media during the training and press conference of Cote D'Ivoire one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Cote D'Ivoire at Toronto Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Ivory Coast midfielder Christ Inao Oulai during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, the player will cost around $57 million (£43m), and Chelsea tried to sign him in January. They had an offer turned down for a 20-year-old midfielder back then, but they have not given up on the pursuit.

They will face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Chelsea could use Christ Inao Oulai

They could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be an excellent long-term investment. He will add control, composure, and defensive cover to the team. The Trabzonspor midfielder had two goals and four assists last term.

Even though he’s a young player, he has shown his quality at the highest level and is impressing at the World Cup with his country this summer.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for the Blues if they manage to get the deal done. They have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer for him at the end of the World Cup.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcelona eyeing Inao Oulai

Meanwhile, Barcelona could use more quality in the team. They have won the La Liga title in back-to-back seasons and will be hoping to win the Champions League now. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in the young midfielder would be a wise decision.

The opportunity to play for Barcelona or Chelsea will be exciting for the youngster. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.