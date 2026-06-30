Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during a press conference at Anfield on November 03, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit by signing Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have made contact to sign the player, but they are yet to follow up with an official proposal. Kroupi has also been linked to Arsenal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Eli Junior Kroupi has been a revelation

The 20-year-old was excellent for the Cherries last season, and he scored 13 goals in the league. He is a young player with great potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Chelsea. He has been hailed as a “generational” talent.

However, it is extremely unlikely that Bournemouth will sanction his departure this summer. He is an indispensable asset to them. They have sanctioned Antoine Semenyo’s departure in January, and they will not want to weaken the attacking unit any further.

The 20-year-old French attacker has all the attributes to develop into a future star, and it is no surprise that Chelsea are keen on him. It would be a major coup for them if they could get the deal done.

Manchester United also continue to monitor Kroupi.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea need someone like Kroupi

Liam Delap was hugely underwhelming last season, and he needs to be replaced. Chelsea were overly dependent on Joao Pedro in the attack. Signing the French attacker would help share the goal-scoring burden.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea could be exciting for the youngster as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Even if the Cherries were willing to let the player go, they would still demand a substantial sum for him. Chelsea might have to break their transfer record in order to get the deal done.

Chelsea missed out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing a mercurial talent like Kroupi could be a game-changer for them.