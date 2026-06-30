Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace is comforted by his teammates following the team's defeat in the penalty shoot out of the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on December 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace is comforted by his teammates following the team's defeat in the penalty shoot out of the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on December 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this summer.

Chelsea are interested in signing the 26-year-old French defender. According to Football Insider, several European teams are monitoring his situation and could look to make a move in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Crystal Palace could accept £60 million for the defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are willing to pay that amount for him.

Mick Brown said: “Lacroix is somebody I watched closely while he was at Wolfsburg, and since he’s gone to Palace he’s become more and more impressive, so it’s no surprise there is interest. “When that interest comes from a club like Chelsea, you have to be realistic and say it’s going to be very difficult for Palace to keep hold of him and his exit could be inevitable. “If he continues to perform at a high level at the World Cup, he will want to make that step up to a big club, and while Chelsea are the ones being mentioned, there are other clubs keen.

“But from a Palace point of view, they will be bracing for offers, and probably something around £60million will be enough to get a deal over the line.”

They need to improve defensively, and the French defender would be the ideal acquisition. He has been outstanding for Crystal Palace since moving to the Premier League, and he has helped them win the FA Cup, the Community Shield and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea had a disappointing season last year and missed out on European football. They will look to bounce back strongly, and they need quality players in order to get back on track. The French defender is already well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

However, his departure would be a huge blow for Crystal Palace. They have already sanctioned Marc Guehi’s departure in January. Losing another quality central defender within a few months would be a major setback.

Meanwhile, the defender could be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he would be able to fight for major trophies with them. They have the resources to build a formidable team, and they would like to push for trophies next year.