Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 04, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Pep Chavarria has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old defender has done quite well for Rayo Vallecano, and Chelsea are hoping to secure his signature. They have sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid, and they need to replace the Spanish International.

The experienced 28-year-old defender could prove to be a useful acquisition. According to Fabrizio Romano, ‘club-to-club talks’ are underway, and the player is ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done. There have been reports that they have had an offer for the defender rejected. They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an improved offer for him.

The 28-year-old defender is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down for him. He will hope that the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the team if they want to bounce back strongly next season. They missed out on Champions League qualification after a disappointing campaign, and they have brought in a new manager. Xabi Alonso will be expected to turn things around and get back on track. He needs quality players at his disposal.

Chavarria has consistently shown his quality in La Liga, and he is a player with a lot of experience. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Chelsea at a reasonable price.