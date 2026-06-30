Klopp aims dig at Premier League winners Arsenal after shock Germany elimination

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany’s World Cup campaign ended in dramatic and painful fashion after a controversial VAR decision helped Paraguay pull off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.



The four-time world champions were knocked out on penalties after a 1-1 draw, but much of the debate after the game focused on Jonathan Tah’s disallowed extra-time header.

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The defender appeared to have scored what could have been Germany’s winner, only for VAR to intervene and rule that Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The decision has sparked huge debate, with Jurgen Klopp using the incident to make a pointed comparison with Arsenal’s set-piece tactics.

Speaking on MagentaTV, the former Liverpool manager suggested Germany had been punished for something that is regularly allowed in club football.

Germany’s disallowed goalk sparks Arsenal debate

Klopp was clearly frustrated by the decision, especially because Germany had looked to have found a late route into the next round.

‘If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won’t be English champions,’ Klopp told MagentaTV, as reported by The Sun.

‘They’ve scored 60 percent of their goals that way.

‘We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal.’

His comments were not really an attack on Arsenal, but more a complaint about consistency.

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Arsenal have become one of the most dangerous set-piece teams in Europe, using clever blocking, movement and delivery to create chances from corners and free-kicks.

Klopp’s point was simple: if Anton’s contact on Gill was enough to cancel Germany’s goal, then similar set-piece situations should be judged the same way everywhere.

NO GOAL ❌🇩🇪 Jonathan Tah thought he’d given Germany the lead but after a VAR review it’s ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper! Do you agree with the decision?#FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SHbDV6GcVZ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 29, 2026

Klopp may have a point with his opinion

Klopp’s frustration is understandable. The biggest issue with VAR is not always the decision itself, but the feeling that similar incidents are treated differently depending on the match, referee or competition.

Arsenal’s set-piece strength should not be dismissed as illegal. Their routines are smart, well-coached and a major reason behind their success.

But Klopp’s comparison highlights a bigger problem for football: where is the line between clever blocking and a foul?

Germany will feel robbed because the goal could have changed everything.

Paraguay, meanwhile, deserve credit for surviving the pressure and winning the shootout. Still, this controversy will not disappear quickly.

For Arsenal, Klopp’s comment is also a reminder of how much attention their set-piece dominance now attracts.

When a national team exit leads to people talking about your corners, it shows just how influential that part of their game has become.

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