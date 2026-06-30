Ladislav Krejci of Czechia celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Korea Republic and Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Pascal Struijk is closing in on a move away from Leeds United, and they have already identified a replacement for him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they want to sign the Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci to replace the Dutchman.

The report claims that the Wolves defender will cost around £40 million this summer, and Leeds United are pressing ahead with their effort to get the deal done. They will open talks with the recently relegated club in order to sign the defender. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

There is no doubt that Krejci would be a quality acquisition for them. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves, and Leeds believe that he could be the ideal replacement for the Netherlands defender.

Struijk is heading to Brighton this summer, and replacing him will be a priority. Leeds managed to survive in the Premier League last season, but they were quite vulnerable defensively. They need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to do well.

They are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight. Signing quality players will help them improve on last season. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the premium for the Czech Republic captain.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Krejci will also add leadership and experience to the team. The opportunity to join Leeds United will be exciting for the defender as well. He will not want to compete in the second division next season, and he will look to secure a return to the Premier League as soon as possible.