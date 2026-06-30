Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embraces Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola continues to be linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

According to a report from Le10sport, Liverpool are very interested in signing the 23-year-old, and Arsenal have him on their radar as well.

The French International has been a squad player at PSG, and he might need to leave to play regularly. The report claims that the player is aware he is unlikely to start for the French outfit in the big games and could be open to moving on.

The report further claims that a summer move for Barcola is highly likely.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince the player to join the club. They need more quality on the flanks. They were hoping to sign Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande, but the player wants to join PSG instead. They will need to move on to other alternatives, and Barcola would be an excellent addition.

Despite not starting regularly, he produced 20 goal contributions last season, and he knows what it takes to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

He will look to establish himself as a regular starter at the club level so he can become a starter for the national team as well. Liverpool could provide him with that platform.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more quality on the flanks as well. Leandro Trossard has been linked with an exit, and they need to replace the Belgian properly. They lack depth in wide areas, and signing the French international would be a step in the right direction.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a technically gifted attacker capable of competing at the highest level, and he could be an asset for both clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up.