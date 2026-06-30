Liverpool are involved in talks with PSG to sign winger after Yan Diomande rejection

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new wide forward could be about to take another interesting twist, with Bradley Barcola’s future at Paris Saint-Germain now looking far less certain than it once did.



According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, PSG have already held direct discussions with several clubs, including Liverpool, over the French winger.

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The situation is believed to have changed because of PSG’s push to sign Yan Diomande, with Barcola now expected to leave Paris this summer if the right offer arrives.

There is still a lot to be agreed between Liverpool and PSG, but the story has clearly gathered pace.

This Is Anfield has reported that Liverpool’s interest in Barcola has grown after Diomande chose PSG over the Reds, while Football365 also says the situation remains open.

Barcola becomes key option after Diomande blow

Liverpool’s need for a top-class winger is obvious.

After missing out on Diomande, the Reds cannot afford to waste too much time in the market, especially if they are serious about replacing attacking quality and keeping their forward line fresh.

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Barcola would bring pace, flair and Champions League-level experience.

He is not the same profile as Diomande, but he is a more proven player at elite level and could fit well into Liverpool’s attack.

His ability to play from the left, attack space and carry the ball in transition makes him a very attractive option.

The key factor is PSG’s squad balance. If Diomande arrives, Barcola could find himself competing with too many high-profile attackers for minutes.

That may force PSG to consider a sale, even if they once planned to keep him.

Barcola signing could be a smart move from Liverpool

Liverpool should take this opportunity seriously.

Barcola may not be cheap, but this feels like the type of market opening top clubs have to move quickly on.

The Diomande setback was frustrating, but Barcola would be a strong response.

He is still young, already experienced, and has the kind of direct style Liverpool fans usually love.

The only concern is price. PSG will not want to look weak after signing another winger, so Liverpool must be firm and avoid overpaying.

But if Barcola is genuinely available, he could be one of the smartest attacking signings of the summer.

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