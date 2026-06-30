(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality wide player this summer, and they have been urged to sign Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old United States International has done reasonably well joining AC Milan, and he could prove to be an interesting option for the Reds.

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Fowler wants Christian Pulisic at Liverpool

Robbie Fowler wrote on X that Pulisic is an ‘exciting’ player who can be a Salah-type addition.

Liverpool needs goals and creativity from the wide areas, and Pulisic has Premier League experience with Chelsea. He helped them win the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club. Since joining the Italian club, he has scored 42 goals and picked up 27 assists.

There is no doubt that he has the pedigree to succeed in the Premier League with Liverpool, but it would be an underwhelming acquisition. The American International is quite inconsistent, and he has struggled with persistent injury problems throughout his career.

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Reds could do better than Pulisic

Liverpool needs to aim higher. They should consider investing in a younger player with more talent. There is no doubt that the 27-year-old AC Milan attacker can succeed in the Premier League, but it would be a bit of a gamble for Liverpool.

They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in young players would be ideal. They were very interested in signing Yan Diomande, but he has chosen to join PSG instead. They have been linked to other players, such as Bradley Barcola. It remains to be seen who they end up with eventually.

Milan will not want to lose the American international either. He is a key player for them, and they will look to keep him at the club. Having said that, he has a contract with them until 2027, and the Italian outfit could be under pressure to sell if he does not renew it.