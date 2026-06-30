Mateus Mane of Wolverhampton Wanderers warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 18, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wolves have been relegated from the Premier League, and Mateus Mane could be on his way out of the club.

The 18-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs across Europe. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him from the Premier League.

The player will cost around £30 million, according to FussballDaten, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are willing to pay up. The 18-year-old Portuguese attacker had 14 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

Mane is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class attacker in the Premier League. The opportunity to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the youngster.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season and the opportunity to fight for trophies.

All three clubs have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential as well. The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market. He should be able to justify the £30 million investment in the long term if he continues to develop and improve through coaching and experience.

He is already well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact. The 18-year-old can operate on either flank, and he will add explosive pace and flair in the final third. All three clubs need more unpredictability going forward. They need more depth within the team to do well across multiple competitions.

This is a cold opportunity for them to snap up a talented young prospect for a reasonable price, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.