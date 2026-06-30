(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur. However, a report from Football Transfers claims that Manchester United are further along in negotiations and are in a position to get the deal done.

West Ham are holding out for a €90 million fee for the Portuguese International. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is willing to pay that kind of money for him.

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Mateus Fernandes would improve Man United

They need more technical ability, control, and defensive cover in the middle of the park. Fernandes would be an excellent long-term investment for them. He has been a key player for West Ham and impressed in the Premier League last season despite his team’s relegation. There is no doubt that the young midfielder is good enough to play for bigger clubs, and the move to Manchester United would be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well. Tottenham are currently focused on signing the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can take advantage of the situation and wrap up the move quickly.

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Man United need Fernandes

They need more depth in the middle of the park. They have already signed the Brazilian international midfielder Ederson Dos Santos.

Ideally, they should also invest in a quality defensive midfielder. Casemiro has left the club, and they need to properly replace the Brazilian international.

Meanwhile, Fernandes will be hoping to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football. He will be hoping to play in the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United next season and fight for trophies.