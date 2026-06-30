Man United make Mason Mount decision as interest increases from AC Milan

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not planning to sell Mason Mount this summer, despite fresh speculation linking the midfielder with a move to AC Milan.



According to the Daily Mail, United have made it clear that Mount is not on the market, even with reports in Italy suggesting Milan could consider a move worth around £21.5m.

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talkSPORT has also covered the Milan links, with some debate around whether a move to Serie A could help the former Chelsea midfielder restart his career.

However, United’s stance appears firm. Mount is expected to remain at Old Trafford, and there is no indication that the club are actively looking to move him on.

Mason Mount is part of the plans at Man United

Mount’s time at Man United has not gone as smoothly as many expected.

When he arrived from Chelsea in 2023, United paid an initial £55m for him, with the fee potentially rising to £60m.

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At the time, he was seen as a major signing who could bring energy, pressing, creativity and tactical flexibility.

Injuries have made that difficult. Mount has struggled to build rhythm and has not always looked like a guaranteed starter.

That is why the Milan links have attracted attention, especially with his value now being discussed at a much lower figure than United originally paid.

Still, United appear unwilling to give up on him. With the club reshaping their midfield and attacking options, Mount’s ability to play as a No.8, No.10 or wide attacking midfielder could still be useful across a long season.

Selling Mount could prove to be risky

Man United are right not to sell Mount for around £21.5m.

That would feel like accepting a major loss before giving him a proper chance to prove himself.

There is no doubt Mount needs a big season. He has to stay fit, play regularly and show why United invested so heavily in him.

But selling him now would not solve much, especially when the club already need more midfield depth.

If Milan were to offer a much bigger fee, United might have a decision to make. At the reported price, though, keeping him is the smarter move.

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