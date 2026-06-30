Man United leave Premier League rivals behind in face for 25-year-old midfield sensation

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have received a major boost in their search for a new midfielder, with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha reportedly favouring a move to Old Trafford over Newcastle United.



According to Bild via Sport Witness, the 25-year-old Germany international is ready to turn down Newcastle because he sees Man United as the more attractive option this summer.

TEAMtalk has also reported that Nmecha is leaning towards United, although Manchester City are also believed to be monitoring the situation.

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No agreement has been reached with Dortmund, and this would not be an easy deal. Nmecha only signed a new contract until 2030 earlier this year.

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For United, this is encouraging news. The club are looking to add more athleticism, control and quality in midfield, especially after a summer already shaped by uncertainty around several players.

Nmecha would bring a different profile. He is tall, powerful, technically comfortable and capable of playing as a No.6 or No.8.

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His performances for Dortmund and Germany have made him one of the more interesting midfield options on the market.

Newcastle’s interest is understandable too, especially with questions around their own midfield.

But if the player prefers United, that immediately gives the Red Devils an advantage.

Newcastle can offer ambition and Premier League football, but United’s global pull, Champions League return and midfield rebuild may be more appealing.

United should move quickly to sign the German

Nmecha would be a smart signing for Man United, but only at the right price.

Dortmund are not under pressure to sell, and his long contract means they can demand a very high fee.

United should be encouraged by the player’s reported preference, but they cannot afford to overpay just because Newcastle and City are also around.

The club need midfield depth, but they also need a clear plan.

If Nmecha wants Old Trafford, United should use that to their advantage in negotiations.

He has the physical and technical tools to improve the squad, and at 25, he is entering an important stage of his career.

This could be a strong move for both sides, but United must make sure the fee matches the value.

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