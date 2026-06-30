Newcastle United players huddle prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Odysseas Vlachodimos was on loan at Spanish club Sevilla last season, and he wants to join them permanently this summer.

The player has not featured for Newcastle since joining the club in 2024, and he does not want to return to the Premier League club. He has no future at the English club, and a permanent move to Sevilla would be ideal for him.

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Odysseas Vlachodimos wants out

The Greek International did quite well during his loan at the club last year, and they are hoping to sign him as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.

According to a report from Newcastle World, Newcastle are prepared to sell the 32-year-old goalkeeper for a fee of £10 million. He has a contract with the Premier League club until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. If Sevilla wants to sign him, they will have to pay the asking price. It remains to be seen what the Spanish club decides.

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Can Sevilla afford Vlachodimos?

Vlachodimos will not want to be priced out of a move this summer. He will be desperate to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. It does not make sense for Newcastle to keep him at the club against his wishes, especially when they cannot offer him regular opportunities.

Sevilla are working with Limited resources, and they are hoping to sign the international on loan once again. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish club is willing to fork out £10 million in the coming weeks. Given their financial limitations, it would be quite surprising.