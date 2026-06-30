Not for sale: Man United shut door on winger exit as summer transfer interest grows

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made their position clear on Amad Diallo: he is not for sale this summer.



According to Fabrizio Romano, United have no intention of allowing the Ivorian winger to leave, despite approaches and interest from other clubs.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The message from Old Trafford is that Amad is viewed as a key player for the squad, rather than someone who could be sacrificed in the transfer market.

That stance is important because United are already dealing with a busy summer.

The club are reshaping several areas of the team under Michael Carrick, but Amad appears to be firmly part of the plan.

Carrick wants to keep the winger despite interest from teams like AC Milan.

Amad Diallo is considered untouchable by Man United

Amad’s situation is very different from some other players in United’s squad.

While the club may listen to offers for certain names to raise funds or create space, Amad is still young, versatile and tied down to a long-term contract.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He signed a new deal until 2030 in January 2025, with ESPN confirming the extension at the time.

That gives United control, but it also shows they have long believed in his development.

The 23-year-old can play on the right wing, as an inside forward, or even in a more flexible attacking role.

With United needing more creativity, pace and directness, selling him now would make little sense unless a huge offer arrived.

Keeping Amad is the right decision

Man United are absolutely right to block an exit. Amad still feels like a player with more levels to reach, and this could be the season where he becomes a regular difference-maker.

United have made mistakes in the past by letting talented players leave too early.

They should not repeat that with Amad. His confidence, close control and ability to beat players give the attack something different.

There may be interest from Italy and elsewhere, but United need to build around young, hungry players rather than cash in on them.

If Carrick can give Amad a clear role, this “not for sale” stance could prove to be one of the smartest decisions of the summer.

Man United surge ahead in race for €90m sensation as PL rivals fall behind