Romano drops Marcus Rashford bombshell as Man United talks produce shock result

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United may be heading towards an unexpected reset with Marcus Rashford after fresh talks between the club and the forward’s camp.



According to Fabrizio Romano, United have had direct contact with Rashford’s representatives, with the discussions described as amicable.

The 28-year-old is open to returning for pre-season under Michael Carrick, while the club are also prepared to welcome him back to training.

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This does not guarantee that Rashford will stay at Old Trafford. United are still expected to consider suitable bids later in the window, but the tone around the situation appears to have softened.

That is important because, only recently, the expectation was that Rashford’s United career could be heading towards a permanent end after loan spells away from the club.

Rashford return could change summer plans

This development gives Man United something they badly needed: flexibility.

Earlier in the summer, the club appeared to be looking for clarity, especially after Barcelona decided not to move forward with a permanent deal.

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CaughtOffside reported that United were not planning another loan agreement, meaning a permanent sale or reintegration looked like the main options.

Now, Carrick may get the chance to assess Rashford properly in pre-season.

That could be useful for both sides. United still need attacking quality, and Rashford remains a player with pace, experience and a strong connection to the club.

For Rashford, this is a chance to repair relationships and show he can still be important in a new United project.

This could be a smart move from Man United

This is the right approach from United.

Even if they eventually sell Rashford, rebuilding trust first makes sense. A player returning in a positive mood is far more valuable than one frozen out or pushed away.

Carrick should use pre-season to judge him fairly. If Rashford looks motivated, sharp and ready to compete, United may have a player who can still help them. If not, a sale can still happen later.

The key point is that United now have control again. Instead of forcing a rushed exit, they can keep the door open, protect the player’s value and see whether one of their most talented academy graduates still has a future at Old Trafford.

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