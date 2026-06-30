Curtis Jones’ Liverpool future has become one of the more interesting transfer stories of the summer, with both Inter Milan and Juventus tracking the midfielder closely.



The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, and that has naturally increased speculation over a possible exit.

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Inter have admired Jones since January and have already made more than one attempt to sign him, but Liverpool have so far refused to accept their offers.

Liverpool have rejected Inter’s improved proposal of around £21m, with the Reds still looking for a fee closer to £35m.

talkSPORT has also reported that Jones has interest in leaving, but Liverpool will not be pushed into accepting a cut-price deal.

Inter and Juventus circle as Liverpool hold firm

Inter remain the strongest contenders because their interest is long-standing, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Italian champions see Jones as a technically secure, tactically flexible midfielder who could adapt well to Serie A.

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He can play as a No.8, carry the ball through midfield and press with intensity, which makes him attractive for a side that needs depth and energy.

Juventus entering the race adds another layer to the story. The Turin club are also watching the situation, although financial restrictions could make it difficult for them to match Liverpool’s valuation.

Liverpool’s stance is clear. They believe Jones is worth far more than Inter’s offers, especially in a market where Premier League midfielders are commanding huge fees.

Reds should not accept a cheap deal for Jones

Liverpool are right to stand firm. Jones may not be an automatic starter, but he is homegrown, Premier League proven and still at a good age.

At the same time, this is a delicate situation. If Jones does not sign a new contract, Liverpool risk losing value as his deal runs down.

That gives Inter and Juventus hope that a compromise can eventually be found.

Still, accepting anything below £30m would feel weak from Liverpool’s point of view.

If Serie A clubs truly want him, they need to get much closer to the asking price.

Otherwise, keeping Jones and reassessing his role under Andoni Iraola may be the smarter move.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Jones as an ‘incredibly skilled‘ player.

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