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Nottingham Forest are reportedly trying to make a statement midfield signing, with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones emerging as a serious target ahead of the new season.



According to Nicolò Schira, Forest have opened talks with Liverpool over a possible deal for the 25-year-old midfielder.

The fee being discussed is said to be in the region of £35m-£40m, while Forest are ready to offer Jones a long-term contract until 2031.

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No agreement has been reached, but this is a transfer story that makes sense from Forest’s point of view.

After selling Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in a huge £116m deal, reported by The Guardian, Forest have money to reinvest and a clear gap to fill in midfield.

Nottingham Forest are looking to replace Anderson

Forest’s interest in Jones looks like a direct response to Anderson’s departure.

They need a midfielder who can carry the ball, handle Premier League intensity and add quality between the lines. Jones fits that profile well.

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talkSPORT has also reported that Forest are targeting the Liverpool midfielder, who is valued at around £40m.

Inter Milan have been linked too, but their previous offer was below Liverpool’s asking price, leaving Forest in a stronger position if they are prepared to meet the valuation.

Jones has spent most of his career at Liverpool and knows the demands of playing for a top Premier League club.

He may not always be a guaranteed starter at Anfield, but his technical ability, composure and experience would make him a big signing for Forest.

Liverpool must think carefully before selling the midfielder

Liverpool should not rush into selling Jones unless the offer is too good to ignore.

He is homegrown, still at a good age and has the kind of squad value that is not always easy to replace.

That said, £35m-£40m is serious money for a player who may not be central to Liverpool’s long-term plans.

If Jones wants regular football, Forest could be an attractive move, especially if they build around him after Anderson’s exit.

For Forest, this would be ambitious and smart. For Liverpool, it is a decision that depends on whether they value the cash more than the depth Jones provides.

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