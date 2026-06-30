Mateus Fernandes of Southampton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Southampton at Portman Road on August 17, 2025 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham are paying £85 million in guaranteed fees for the transfer of the Portuguese central midfielder. The report further claims that Manchester United were unwilling to pay that kind of money for the player.

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Spurs agree Mateus Fernandes move

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur win race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Spurs submitted highest proposal (believed to be ~£85m guaranteed) & 21yo #WHUFC midfielder opted to join #THFC. Numbers beyond where #MUFC willing to go @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/8JMyfl8LoS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2026

The 21-year-old central midfielder has been linked with a move away from West Ham United in recent weeks, and Tottenham have decided to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. They need more control and technical ability in the middle of the park, and Fernandes should prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition.

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Fernandes could be a star for Spurs

Even though West Ham have been relegated, Fernandes was quite impressive for them last season. He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for him. He will look to help them bounce back strongly next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be disappointed to have missed out on the player. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and they will probably move on to other targets now.

Tottenham are also hoping to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian International is likely to cost a premium, and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to sign him after the outlay on Fernandes.