(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tottenham are not done yet, even after beating Manchester United to the blockbuster transfer of Mateus Fernandes.

The North London club has officially shaken up the transfer market by securing the highly-rated 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder from West Ham.

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Spurs are in conversations with Newcastle for Sandro Tonali

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, Tottenham secured Fernandes for a club-record, guaranteed fixed fee of £85 million, entirely free of add-ons or future sell-on clauses.

The structured clarity of the deal was exactly what West Ham demanded to get the deal across the line.

While Fernandes represents a massive coup for manager Roberto De Zerbi, Romano reveals that Tottenham are far from satisfied.

The club remains actively locked in conversations with Newcastle United to sign Italian international Sandro Tonali as they aggressively rebuild their engine room.

“Tottenham arrived with an £85 million guaranteed fixed fee, no add-ons, no future-sell-on clauses. West Ham got the guarantee they wanted. I told you the price three or four weeks ago: £85 million to sign Matheus Fernandes. “And now the player has been signed for £85 million. I told you in a video two days ago that the payment terms would be important — they didn’t want a structure with too many add-ons or complicated routes to the price. Now the price has been reached in full: £85 million, for a player strongly wanted by Roberto De Zerbi. “We’ll keep following the next moves, because Tottenham remain in conversations with Newcastle over Sandro Tonali. We’ll have to see how that develops too. But for sure they’re working hard to rebuild the midfield.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has further corroborated the club’s audacious summer plans on X, clarifying that Spurs view Tonali as a completely separate pursuit from Fernandes.

Rather than choosing between the two elite operators, the North London hierarchy aims to finalize both deals simultaneously.

Securing Tonali won’t be as straightforward, however, as Manchester City are also tracking the Newcastle star.

The Premier League giants are keen on bolstering their own depth with a second midfield addition following their record signing of Elliot Anderson.

Spurs view Sandro Tonali as a separate transfer to Mateus Fernandes. Idea is to do both. Manchester City the other club tracking Tonali. #MCFC also want a second midfielder after Elliot Anderson.?? https://t.co/rBiSYMaq94 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 30, 2026

Spurs are building a super team under De Zerbi

Having narrowly navigated a tumultuous domestic campaign last season, Tottenham are backing De Zerbi heavily with significant financial backing to implement his trademark style.

They have already signed Premier League veterans like Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

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Spurs have also signed two centre-backs, Marcos Senesi on a free, and Jan Paul van Hecke for £52m from Brighton.

The addition of Fernandes, complemented by a potential swoop for Tonali signals a massive statement of intent.

Spurs will no doubt be the team to watch next season.