Anan Khalaili of Union Saint-Gilloise poses for a photo with the Trophy during celebrations following his teams 3-1 win in the Coupe de Belgique Final match between Union Saint-Gilloise and RSC Anderlecht at Stade Roi Baudouin on May 14, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Union SG winger Anan Khalaili.

The 21-year-old Israeli International is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his situation. Newcastle United are also monitoring his development.

He has been quite impressive for the Belgian outfit, registering 12 goal contributions last season. He can operate as a right-sided midfielder as well as an advanced winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attacking unit.

It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for the Israeli attacker.

Het Laatste Nieuws journalist Geert Lambaerts said (h/t Napoli Magazine): “The latest on Khalaili? We learned from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday that Inter has begun making contact with the club. Napoli has been interested in the player for weeks now. Inter could be a rival to Napoli for this player. Tottenham is still in the mix, and there’s also talk of Newcastle”.

If Tottenham can provide him with regular opportunities, they are likely to be an attractive destination for the young attacker. He will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and showcasing his talents at a higher level. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and accelerate his development.

Tottenham have been quite active in the market this summer, and it is clear they are looking to significantly improve the team. They finished 17th in the league table last season, and they need quality players to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need to replace Anthony Gordon, who has left for Barcelona. They need more quality on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they make a move for the 21-year-old.