Ultimate rejection: Liverpool and Man United told by Frenchman he prefers PSG move

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Liverpool and Manchester United look set to suffer a major transfer setback, with Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche reportedly making Paris Saint-Germain his preferred destination this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, Akliouche has informed both Premier League clubs that his priority is to join PSG.

The Ligue 1 champions are now said to be advancing in talks with Monaco, putting them in a strong position to win the race.

The direction of the transfer appears clear. ESPN has also reported that PSG see Akliouche as a priority target.

PSG move ahead of Liverpool & Man United

Akliouche has become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in French football after an excellent season with Monaco.

His creativity, close control, intelligence between the lines and ability to play across attacking roles have made him attractive to several top clubs.

For Liverpool, he was viewed as part of a wider attacking rebuild, especially with the club looking at younger creative options.

For Man United, he made sense as a flexible midfielder who could add quality in the final third and help freshen up their attacking structure.

However, PSG always looked like a dangerous rival. They can offer Champions League football, domestic dominance, a French football project and the chance to work under Luis Enrique.

For a France international already playing in Ligue 1, that is a very tempting package.

A bigger blow for Iraola’s team compared to Carrick’s

This feels like a bigger setback for Liverpool than Man United.

United have other midfield priorities this summer, but Liverpool appear to be searching more urgently for attacking creativity and long-term replacements in forward areas.

Akliouche would have suited Liverpool’s style well. He is press-resistant, technically sharp and comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces. Those qualities are not easy to find.

Still, once a player makes PSG his clear preference, English clubs often face an uphill battle.

Liverpool and United should not waste too much time trying to change his mind.

Unless the PSG move suddenly stalls, both Premier League clubs may be better off moving quickly to alternative targets.

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