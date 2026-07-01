(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal made contact with Bournemouth regarding a potential move for their star midfielder, Alex Scott.

The Gunners are actively scouring the market for midfield reinforcements, and their search has led them to one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal enquiry for Alex Scott

Speaking on YouTube, Romano revealed that Arsenal initiated a conversation with Bournemouth to explore the conditions of a deal for the 22-year-old English midfielder.

This inquiry comes shortly after the North London club was knocked back in their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, forcing Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal recruitment team to pivot to alternative targets.

Romano emphasized that Scott’s profile is highly attractive to elite teams, particularly because his homegrown status adds significant premium value for top English clubs.

Staying on midfielders — I wanted to mention Alex Scott from Bournemouth, one of the most interesting midfielders in the Premier League, and English, which is a plus especially for the English top clubs. This is why Arsenal made a call — having already been knocked back recently on Bruno Guimarães — Arsenal also made a call for Alex Scott. A conversation with Bournemouth took place. Bournemouth’s message: “We don’t need money — we’ve already sold many players over the last 12 months. We want to continue with Alex Scott.” They’re offering him a new contract that could include a release clause for a future exit. So right now it’s difficult to get Alex Scott — there are still two months ahead, and we’ll have to see whether Arsenal or others try again. But for now, Bournemouth’s position is to keep him; they received a call from Arsenal but aren’t moving forward at the moment.

Why Arsenal are interested in Alex Scott

Scott has developed into one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated young midfielders thanks to his technical quality, composure under pressure and versatility.

His homegrown status also makes him an especially attractive option for Arsenal as clubs continue to balance Premier League and UEFA squad registration rules.

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After missing out on Bruno Guimaraes, Arsenal are assessing several midfield targets, with Scott fitting the profile of a player capable of contributing immediately while also offering significant long-term potential.

They face competition from other Premier League clubs including Manchester United.

Stan Collymore tips Alex Scott to excel at top clubs

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has tipped Alex Scott to do well at a top club, praising the midfielder for his exceptional skills in the centre of the pitch.

He said:

“If I was any of the top six or seven teams, I would want him in my team.

“There are few players who can do what he does, especially getting out of tight spaces. There’s no doubt about his ability, and that was shown in his involvement with the England squad during the friendlies.”

While Bournemouth remain determined to keep Scott, Arsenal’s interest shows just how highly the midfielder is regarded, and he could remain a player to watch throughout the remainder of the transfer window.