(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are exploring the goalkeeper market again, with Leeds United’s Illan Meslier emerging as a serious option for Mikel Arteta’s side this summer.



According to the BBC, Arsenal have a strong interest in the 26-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after losing his place as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The situation has become more interesting because there is now uncertainty over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future heading into next season.

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Arsenal already have David Raya firmly established as their No.1, but the club still need a reliable second-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2025 to provide competition and cover to Raya.

However, if there is any chance of him moving on, Arsenal cannot afford to leave themselves short.

Arsenal see Meslier as a smart back-up option

Meslier would be an interesting signing because of his age, experience and price.

Despite being only 26, he has already played a large number of senior games in English football and understands the demands of the Premier League.

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The biggest attraction, though, is the financial side. Signing a goalkeeper on a free transfer would allow Arsenal to protect their transfer budget for bigger priorities, including midfield and attacking reinforcements.

For Meslier, it could be a chance to restart his career at a top club after a difficult spell at Leeds.

This could be a sensible low-risk move from the Gunners

This is exactly the kind of move Arsenal should be looking at if Kepa leaves.

It is not glamorous, but squad planning is not only about marquee signings.

A free transfer for Meslier would give Arsenal depth, Premier League experience and a goalkeeper still young enough to improve.

The question is whether he would accept being Raya’s backup after already losing his starting role at Leeds.

If he is happy with that role, Arsenal should seriously consider it. Spending big money on a second-choice goalkeeper would make little sense when Arteta has more urgent areas to strengthen.

On a free transfer, Meslier could be a clever and practical piece of business.

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