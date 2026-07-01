Matheus Cunha #9 of Brazil and Bruno Guimarães #8 stretch during the training and press conference of Brazil one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Group C Winner and Group F Runner-Up at Shell Energy Stadium on June 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report from The Standard, they are exploring a move to sign the 28-year-old Brazilian.

Can Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes?

The report further claims that they have already been in touch with the South American midfielder’s representatives regarding a move. They have offered £55 million to get the deal done, but their offer has been turned down.

The report from Standard further quotes the Chronicle, saying that the player’s head might have been turned by interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, and now fears he could push for a move, just like Alexander Isak.

Guimaraes would transform Arsenal

Guimaraes has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining the club, and he is one of the best central midfielders in the league. He has been outstanding in Brazil’s ongoing World Cup campaign as well. The Brazilian has provided important assists for his country in the World Cup. The opportunity to play for a big club like Arsenal will be hard for him. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club.

The Premier League champions could provide him with the opportunity to fight for trophies next year. Newcastle are not in a position to offer him that chance. The report further claims that an offer of £65 million could be enough to convince Newcastle. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The player is clearly focused on the World Cup with his country right now, but he will look to sort out his future as soon as the tournament is over.