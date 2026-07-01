Arsenal step up interest to sign winger as they look for a Morgan Rogers alternative

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to increase their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola this week as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their search for a new attacking option.



According to the BBC, the Gunners have received encouragement that Barcola could be available this summer, prompting their recruitment team to take a closer look at the France international.

Arsenal watched him again during France’s World Cup last-32 tie against Sweden on Tuesday night, and the timing could hardly have been better.

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Barcola scored in France’s 3-0 win, showing exactly why Arsenal are interested.

His pace, movement and calm finish stood out in a strong French performance, with The Guardian noting his goal came after sharp movement and a composed strike.

Arsenal still admire Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, but Barcola is now being viewed as a serious alternative.

Barcola emerges as strong alternative to Rogers

Rogers remains one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets this summer, but the biggest issue is Aston Villa’s asking price.

Recent reports claim Villa value the England forward at around £130m, which would make any deal extremely difficult.

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talkSPORT has also highlighted how that figure could become a major stumbling block.

That is where Barcola becomes interesting. He is the same age as Rogers, already has experience at PSG and France, and offers a different attacking profile.

While Rogers is more powerful and can operate centrally, Barcola is quicker, more natural in wide areas and more direct in one-v-one situations.

For Arsenal, that could be useful. Arteta needs more unpredictability in attack, especially to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal may be better off signing Barcola than Rogers

Barcola might actually be the more sensible signing if Villa refuse to lower their demands for Rogers.

Rogers is a brilliant talent, but £130m is a huge risk. Arsenal have to be ambitious, but they also need to protect their budget for midfield and squad depth.

Barcola would not be cheap either, but if PSG are genuinely open to a sale, Arsenal may see better value there.

His World Cup goal against Sweden will only increase interest, so Arsenal cannot wait too long.

If they believe he fits Arteta’s system, this could be the moment to move quickly before the market gets even more competitive.

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