Alexander Isak celebrates with Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up Liverpool striker Alexander Isak as they look for alternatives to Harry Kane up front.

Barca need a top signing to replace Robert Lewandowski as their main man in attack, and it looks like Kane is unrealistic as he’s more likely to stay at Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants now seem interested in taking a gamble on Isak, despite his poor form at the start of his Liverpool career so far.

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The Sweden international only scored four goals in 22 appearances since his British transfer record move from Newcastle United, with his debut campaign hit by injuries.

Alexander Isak could revive his career at Barcelona

Isak looked like a world class performer at Newcastle, scoring 62 goals in 109 games for the Magpies and terrorising Premier League defences on a weekly basis.

Even if it hasn’t worked out for him at Liverpool, there’ll be fans looking into how to buy England vs DR Congo World Cup tickets who will know all about how much of a threat he can be as he’ll have done it against their clubs at one point or another.

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Perhaps Isak now needs to think seriously about getting out of Liverpool as he’s not the only one who’s struggled at Anfield in recent times.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez also moved to LFC for big money last summer but have struggled, while it’s perhaps also quite telling that big names like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ibrahima Konate all chose to leave on free transfers.

Isak might be better off at Barcelona, where he could be the main man for an attack-minded team who’ve dominated La Liga in the last few years under an experienced world class coach like Hansi Flick.

If fitness is going to keep on being a problem for the 26-year-old, then swapping English football for the Spanish top flight could also be another good way to give his career a boost and perhaps play on for longer, as stars like Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modric have been able to do in recent times.