Fabrizio Romano disagrees with David Ornstein as Liverpool "very keen" on signing Arsenal target

Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring for France at the World Cup (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola’s name continues to get a lot of coverage, and it seems Fabrizio Romano has different information to David Ornstein on this saga.

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Romano and Ornstein are two of the most reliable journalists for transfer news, so it’s intriguing to see their stories differing a little on Barcola’s future.

See below as Romano has posted this morning about Liverpool and Arsenal being interested in the France international, who can supposedly leave Paris Saint-Germain for the right price…

? Bradley Barcola’s future, not decided yet as new deal talks have been on stand-by for one year. Liverpool are very keen and Arsenal have his name on list as alternative to top target Rogers. PSG could let him go but only in case of big proposal. ? https://t.co/cBTE2ezZfB pic.twitter.com/L4bfX7rtZm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

Contrast this to what Ornstein said yesterday, with the Athletic journalist claiming PSG are not looking to sell Barcola regardless of his contract situation, with a huge fee likely to be required to change their minds…

? Paris Saint-Germain view Bradley Barcola as not for sale, regardless of arrivals + reluctance to sign new deal. #PSG value 23yo much higher than £116m #MCFC spending on Anderson. Ramos, Lee, Kolo Muani exits create squad & financial space @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WUN7skd1TC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2026

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What’s the truth on Bradley Barcola’s future?

In some ways, what Romano and Ornstein are saying is pretty similar, but it is interesting to note that Romano makes it sound like PSG are more open to selling Barcola, while he also stressed that Liverpool are very keen on the player.

It’s important to understand with these stories that it’s not just about repeating back what sources have said to you, but adding your own interpretation and insight as a journalist as well.

It’s perfectly possible that Romano and Ornstein have spoken to the same people here and been told pretty much the same thing, but that Ornstein took it to mean that PSG are sending a ‘hands off’ message to suitors, whereas Romano may have taken it as more of a ‘pay up’ message.

With Romano adding that Liverpool are very keen, and knowing how much the Reds spent on signings last summer, perhaps his instinct is that this saga isn’t over because there’s the possibility of the Merseyside giants actually coming in with the kind of offer that would convince PSG.

Bradley Barcola – our verdict

Our aim is always to keep you informed on what the best sources are saying and to do some digging of our own, whilst also unpicking what some of the language around transfers really means.

Judging by Romano’s post, as well as additional information in BBC Sport‘s report on Barcola, our suspicion for now is that this saga is not over yet.

That doesn’t mean Barcola is definitely leaving PSG, and it doesn’t mean it will happen soon.

But it’s rare that clubs show a strong interest in someone if they don’t think there’s a chance, and it’s rare for a reliable reporter like Romano to fuel speculation when there isn’t substance to it.

Our team has calls booked with sources in the coming days to try to dig into this Barcola story a bit more, so we’ll report back when we have anything. For now, don’t expect absolutely imminent developments, but keep your eyes peeled for more Barcola news to come soon.