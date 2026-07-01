Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, looks on. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the German international midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the German national team at the World Cup and has been very impressive for Borussia Dortmund as well.

Felix Nmecha will cost a premium

The German club is not interested in losing him for cheap, and they will demand a fee of at least €100 million (£86m) if a club comes calling this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Liverpool decide to pay that kind of money for him. They need more quality in the central midfield, and the German International would be a superb acquisition. He has presence, control and composure. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and help out defensively as well.

The report via SportWitness claims that Dortmund will treat his departure like they did with Jude Bellingham. They will not let him leave unless there is a premium offer on the table.

Liverpool and Man United could use Nmecha

Liverpool and Manchester United need to improve in the middle of the park, but they will not want to overpay for players. They need to improve multiple areas of the score this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Nmecha could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a step up in his career. Liverpool and Manchester United have Champions League football on offer, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies next season. He will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.

Even though he is a quality player with a bright future, the asking price is simply unreasonable, and it is unlikely any club would pay up.