De Zerbi edges closer to Man City and Arsenal target as Spurs plan to make a statement

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham are continuing talks to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with growing belief that the Italian is open to joining Roberto De Zerbi’s project in north London.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are optimistic about the player’s stance, although a deal with Newcastle is still far from simple.

The Magpies have already rejected one formal offer worth around £80m, and club-to-club negotiations are ongoing.

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Newcastle are understood to want a fee above £100m, which shows how highly they still rate Tonali.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also interested, but Tottenham appear to be the club pushing hardest at this stage.

De Zerbi factor could be crucial for Spurs

The biggest advantage for Spurs may be De Zerbi.

The Tottenham manager is believed to be a key part of Tonali’s decision-making process, and that is easy to understand.

De Zerbi’s style is built around technical midfielders who can control tempo, break lines and play with bravery under pressure.

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Tonali fits that profile perfectly. He is aggressive, composed on the ball and experienced at the highest level with AC Milan, Newcastle and Italy.

For Spurs, he would be more than just another signing, he would be a statement that the club are serious about building a midfield capable of challenging near the top.

This pursuit is separate from Tottenham’s interest in Mateus Fernandes, with Spurs and Manchester United both in talks with West Ham over the Portuguese midfielder.

That suggests Tottenham are not just looking for one midfield addition, but a wider rebuild.

Tonali could be a game-changing signing for Spurs

Tonali would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham, but only if the fee stays within reason.

He has the quality, mentality and Premier League experience to transform their midfield almost immediately.

The risk is the price. Paying more than £100m is a huge commitment, especially when Spurs also have other areas to strengthen.

Still, if De Zerbi sees Tonali as the player to shape his midfield, Tottenham may feel this is the deal worth stretching for.

For Newcastle, selling would be painful. For Spurs, landing Tonali ahead of Arsenal and City would be one of the biggest moves of the summer.

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