ESPN journalist explains why Man United stepped out of Mateus Fernandes race

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes has ended in frustration, with Tottenham winning the race for the West Ham midfielder after making the stronger financial push.



According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, United pushed hard to sign Fernandes but were not prepared to match Tottenham’s offer.

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The Old Trafford club also never felt completely clear on the player’s preferred destination during talks, which became an important factor in their decision-making.

The Guardian reports that Spurs have secured Fernandes from West Ham in an £85m club-record deal.

That is a huge statement from Tottenham, but for United, this feels like a transfer they were interested in without ever being fully convinced enough to go all-in.

Why Man United failed in Fernandes deal

United’s midfield needs are obvious.

Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s serious injury have left Michael Carrick short of senior options, so it made sense for the club to explore Fernandes.

He is young, technically gifted and already Premier League proven after his spell at West Ham.

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However, United appear to have taken a disciplined approach. They were willing to talk, but not willing to enter a bidding war with Tottenham.

That matters because Fernandes was not giving them the same confidence they felt with previous signings.

Last summer, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were both said to be desperate to join United, and that type of commitment clearly matters to the club.

ESPN later highlighted those Premier League-proven moves as part of United’s recruitment strategy.

Red Devils were right to stick to their principles

Man United were right to walk away once the price and player clarity became a problem.

Fernandes is a talented midfielder, but £85m is a massive fee, especially for a player who did not seem fully set on Old Trafford.

United have made expensive mistakes before by chasing players without total conviction.

This time, the club appear to have recognised the risk and stepped back.

That does not mean the midfield problem is solved. United still need at least one major signing, possibly more.

But the smarter move is to target players who clearly want the project and fit the budget.

Tottenham may have landed a quality player, but United avoiding an emotional bidding war could prove just as important.

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