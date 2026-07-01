Rico Lewis of Manchester City speaks to the media during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 training and press conference at Manchester City Football Academy on October 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing Rico Lewis from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old right-back has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Manchester City and needs to leave to play more often. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth are also interested in the defender.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. Lewis needs to sort out an exit from Manchester City, and Everton will be hoping to wrap up the deal quickly. Lewis has also been linked with Newcastle United.

Everton could use Rico Lewis

They need more quality across the defence, especially with Seamus Coleman leaving the club at the end of last season. Lewis could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. He has shown his quality during his cameos at Manchester City, and regular football at Everton will only help him improve further.

Everton are looking to build a formidable team, and signing the 21-year-old could be a wise investment. He is a young player with great potential, and regular football could bring out the best in him. If they can sign him for a reasonable price, the deal could look like a bargain.

Lewis has won two league titles and a Champions League with Manchester City. His winning experience could prove invaluable.

Can Everton get the Lewis deal done?

Meanwhile, multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him, and Everton will need to act quickly in order to win the race for his signature. Convincing the defender to join the club should not be too difficult, especially if they can offer regular opportunities. They have a solid team, and they will be hoping to push for Europe next year. Signing the right players could help them improve on last season.

Lewis will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen where he ends up.