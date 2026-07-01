Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a deal with Brighton to sell the talented young defender, Luka Vuskovic.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton will be paying around £50 million to sign the 19-year-old central defender.

Vuskovic was also linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Luka Vuskovic is an elite prospect

Vuskovic was on loan at Hamburger SV during the 2025-26 season, and he was excellent for the German outfit. He’s regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football right now. He has also been part of the Croatian World Cup squad.

It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact at Brighton. Tottenham signed Jan Paul Van Hecke from Brighton earlier this summer, and the 19-year-old central defender will be his replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham regrets the decision to sell the young defender this summer. He has all the attributes to develop into a future star. Tottenham need quality in their central defence, and keeping the Croatian international at the club would have been ideal.

Vuskovic deal to finance Tonali move

Meanwhile, Romano claims that Tottenham are not prepared to go all in for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United. The funds from Vuskovic’s departure will certainly help them sign the Italian midfielder. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 26-year-old could make a big difference for them.

On the other hand, Vuskovic will be delighted to have sorted out his future, and he will look to focus on his football now. Regular football in the Premier League with Brighton will help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.